Brisbane Broncos' veteran halfback Adam Reynolds' preparation for the 2025 NRL season has taken a nasty turn with reports he has undergone a minor neck surgery.

One of Brisbane's most important players heading into 2025 under new coach Michael Maguire, Reynolds will form a new halves partnership with former St George Illawarra Dragons' captain Ben Hunt over the first part of the season until Ezra Mam is allowed to return from suspension for an off-field incident.

Brisbane's on-field general will miss a month of the pre-season though, with News Corp reporting he picked up a knock at training before Christmas.

It's believed he picked up the injury during a contact training session which caused a shooting pain through his right arm.

He then underwent a 'minor procedure' last week to clean up the injury and fix nerve damage sustained.

While Brisbane are confident he will be fit to go for the start of the season when the Red Hill-based outfit begin life under Maguire with a tough assignment against the Sydney Roosters away from home, it's unclear whether he will be able to play in either of Brisbane's trials which form part of the pre-season challenge against the Gold Coast Titans on February 16 in Toowoomba or the Canterbury Bulldogs in Redcliffe on February 22.

Should Reynolds miss the start of the season, Hunt would shuffle into the number seven jumper and be joined by either Jock Madden, who the Broncos have attempted to shift out of the club, or youngster Coby Black for the opening round of the season.

Reynolds played just 13 games in a 2024 season full of injury issues, and could be heading into his last season before retirement, with the signing of Hunt giving Brisbane a walk up replacement halfback should the former South Sydney Rabbitohs star elect to go down that path.