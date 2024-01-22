Star Brisbane Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds has confirmed his ankle injury isn't serious after sending a major scare through the club's pre-season training on Monday.

Vision emerged of Reynolds limping from the field, seemingly unable to put any pressure on his right foot following the session, with the star halfback, who will be crucial to the club's chances of repeating their grand final efforts from 2023, sent for scans.

Those scans have revealed only a minor ankle sprain however, with the Broncos releasing a statement confirming it was a "foot muscle strain."

"Adam picked up the injury in a drill towards the end of today's session," the club's head of performance Dave Ballard said.

"He had a scan this afternoon at the Qscan Clive Berghofer Centre facility which showed a foot muscle strain."

"We'll see how Adam pulls up over the next 24 hours but he is a quick healer and we expect him to be back running in the coming days."

It's understood the half will be back on the training paddock next week, with time constraints of pre-season giving him a longer stint off the field.

Reynolds told The Sydney Morning Herald though that if it was mid-season, he would be pushing to not miss any games, while he also revealed there is a plan for him to miss the pre-season trials as the club look to increase the longevity of their star halfback.

“If we were in the middle of the comp, I'd be pushing to be back playing this weekend,” Reynolds said.

“I threw a long ball to Deine Mariner and put him over in the corner, I was admiring that, relaxed and then stood on a foot. I went down like a sniper had got me.

“I should be back by the end of the week. There's no cause for concern. It won't impact me with the trials because the plan was to not play in them anyway.”

Reynolds missed a handful of games in 2023, with questions over his fitness continuing despite the fact all suggestions point to him signing a one-year extension with Brisbane to continue his career into 2025.

Jock Madden is the most likely back-up option in the number seven jumper for Reynolds in 2024, with the ex-Wests Tiger looking for more opportunities at the club and pushing to become the man who will take over once Reynolds does elect to hang up the boots.

The Broncos play the Cowboys and Sea Eagles during the pre-season challenge, before heading to Las Vegas to play as part of the historic double-header that will open the NRL season on March 2 (March 3 Australian time) against the Sydney Roosters.