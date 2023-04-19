Although he has not been with the Manly Sea Eagles for long, Aaron Woods believes teammate Haumole Olakau'atu is ready for a State of Origin berth.

The back-rower has moved into the Origin conversation after a tremendous start to the season. Likely to get the nod from Brad Fittler, Olakau'atu has received praise from Woods, a former Blues player.

The unavailability of Liam Martin (hamstring), Keaon Koloamatangi (ankle) and the uncertainty of the selection of Angus Crichton means he has rocketed as a favourite to play as one of the two starting back-rowers.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Woods discussed Olakau'atu's chances, and also the tackle on Justin Olam heard around the competition.

"He's definitely ready," Woods said.

"He's not just that big forward who runs over people, he knows his footy. He can run good angles, he's a good talker, and defensively – the hits he's pulling off ... that tackle the other night, you never see Justin Olam get whacked."

"I was on the sideline and had a perfect view of it. That tackle set the tone for the match. I thought we'd get penalised because Justin got up and he was rattled. But it was just from the whiplash of the tackle. It was a great hit from the boys."

"NSW wouldn't lose out if they get big ‘Smiley' in there."

Coming up against the Wests Tigers this week, Olakau'atu will face Isaiah Papali'i, another powerful and aggressive back-rower.