A familiar face at the Gold Coast Titans is stepping back into the fold as an assistant coach for the club's NRLW team ahead of the 2025 season.

After a brief hiatus, Aaron Booth returns in an expanded full-time capacity, bringing his wealth of experience and a deep-seated passion for the game to the squad.

"It always feels like home here at the Titans," Booth said.

"The entire club was so supportive during my transition, giving me the chance to work with Murph and the NRLW program which was such a great experience."

Booth's journey from player to coach has been one of reinvention.

After suffering a devastating knee injury in 2022 while playing for the Titans, Booth was forced to retire earlier than anticipated.

But rather than stepping away from the game entirely, he embraced a new challenge, joining the Titans' coaching staff in 2023.

In his first year as part of the coaching team, Booth played a key role in guiding the Titans to their inaugural NRLW grand final.

Titans head coach Karyn Murphy praised Booth's contributions during that historic season.

"Boothy has such exceptional knowledge and passion for the game and it's a pleasure to welcome him back and have him working with our squad again," Murphy said.

"He was a pivotal cog in helping us get to the grand final in 2023."

Although Booth stepped away from the program in 2024, his return signals a renewed focus on building the team's potential.

"I'm excited to be back this year in a full-time capacity and do my part in continuing to grow our NRLW program and get the team ready for a big 2025," he said.

One of Booth's primary goals in his new role is to help the Titans find consistency, a quality he believes is key to taking the next step in their development.

"Our group is young and full of potential," Booth noted.

"We've shown in the past that we can compete with the best teams in the competition but just have to find that consistency week-in, week-out; which is what we'll be aiming to achieve this year."

Booth's expanded responsibilities include not only working closely with the NRLW squad but also focusing on female recruitment and the development of pathways for young players in the region.