Dolphins head coach Wayne Bennett has revealed there is a 'real chance' that Thomas Flegler's career could be over.

The star forward, who was one of the key signings for the Redcliffe-based outfit this year, suffered a shoulder injury early in the campaign and hasn't made it back onto the field since.

His last game came in Round 5 against the Wests Tigers.

At one stage, the Dolphins were confident he would be back in time to push for a spot in Billy Slater's Queensland Maroons' State of Origin team, however, the injury has since become difficult to treat with nerve damage involved.

Bennett revealed some weeks ago Flegler could be looking at a season-ending issue, however, he has now admitted there is no timeline for Flegler's return, and that his career could be in jeopardy.

“We don't think he will play this year and next year is another issue," Bennett said per News Corp.

“Nerves are a very difficult thing for doctors to treat, so we're hoping Tom gets back on the field, but we don't know when that could be.

“The nerve just hasn't come back to where it should be.

“Hopefully his career is OK, but there is a real chance Tom may not play again.”

The 24-year-old has reportedly had two nerve-conduction tests in the past seven weeks which have shown the nerve in his shouler isn't totally dead, but also not at the level for a successful return to play.

It's understood Flegler has been able to train despite the injury, and the Dolphins are confident it won't come to an early retirement.

Flegler is contracted to the Dolphins until at least the end of 2027, but the latest revelation will bring the potential of an early medical retirement into play if he is unable to return to the field next season.

Should that be the case, the Dolphins will be armed with an enormous amount of cash to raid the free agency market, with Flegler's deal believed to be worth around $750,000 per season over its term.