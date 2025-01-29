After finishing in last place last season and failing to register a single victory, the Balmain Tigers are looking to change their fortunes heading into the 2025 SG Ball Cup season.

As the 2025 SG Ball Cup season slowly approaches the opening round, Zero Tackle will provide a season preview for all 17 teams made up of players of the next generation.

Next...the Balmain Tigers

Invested into the local talent and players coming through the pathways system, Balmain is not only looking to win and cement a spot in the finals but also develop the players in the squad.

Led by 2024 Australian Schoolboys representative hooker Jared Haywood, the squad includes an abundance of talent that also consists of crafty halfback Marc Tannous, New Zealand recruit Ben Moughan and the experience Tyler Birnie and Zeke Edmed.

"The main goal and focus for us is just development at this stage and trying to get those boys into Jersey Flegg and just keep that pathway," new head coach Shane Sultana told Zero Tackle.

"One thing I've learned about the Wests Tigers is they're really pathways heavy and really value their pathways.

"If we win games that's going to be great. We are aiming to win, and we do expect to win, but the main goal for us and the real big picture is just getting those boys into Jersey Flegg and providing them with support and pushing pathways kids into the NRL system.

"They haven't done well in the last few years but we're just trying to put some systems in place for it and put a lot of processes in place and really build off the back of that.

"They've been playing really well and a really good enthusiastic group."

Players to Watch

Jared Haywood: The captain of the team, Haywood is one of the best in-form hookers at the moment and was selected for the Australian Schoolboys team in 2024. Skilled on both ends of the field, the crafty and livewire dummy-half will be instrumental to their success this season.

"Jared's going to be very vital when we're not around and I already see him and the rapport he has with the group and the energy he has around the place," Sultana said.

"The boys really respect him and they really appreciate and respond to everything he says. He is going to be a future leader. He's a really mature kid, great person to have around, really genuine person and a good work ethic."

Marc Tannous: Impressing club officials during the pre-season, Tannous is another leader of the squad and will control the attack in the No.7 jersey alongside Cohen Benson. He can be expected to guide the Tigers through his playmaking ability.

"They're both really exciting young players and they're really mature," Sultana added.

"You wouldn't expect their SG Ball kids and they're really up to that NSW Cup standard and even early NRL standard, not physically but mentally they're at a high standard."

Ben Moughan: Primarily playing in the centres, Moughan makes the move to Balmain from New Zealand in which he predominately played in the 15-man code and impressed club officials.

"He's been really training hard and learning. He has really good leadership skills and the players have really brought into him and ready to run around with him," Sultana continued.

Player Movements

Gains: Ben Moughan, Blake van Drie (North Sydney Bears)

Losses: Archie Riley, Cayden Close, Chad Daniels, Christian Taula, Connor Tandberg, Cooper Petterson, Gabe Stuart, Hosea Kedzlie, Kian Edmed, Levi Gwynne Tui'tahi, Nehemiah Wuatai-Davis, Nelson Solo, Ratu Sovau, Sam Schmitzer, Xavier Tauaifaiga

Full Squad

Adam Mesleman, Ben Moughan, Blake Van Drie, Carter Saua, Cohen Benson, Cooper Rauhihi, Cooper Young, Dougie Tuala, Filipe Huahulu, Henri Young, Jack Hanratty, Jared Haywood, Jonathan Zoghaib, Jonah Watson, Jordan Bunt, Kayden Kanaan, Logan Brookes, Marc Tannous, Marley Skeen, Massimo Maestrale, Matt Aitchison, Michael Boustany, Ocean Vaivela, Taj Handsaker, Tyler Birnie, Will Stone, Xavier Tauaifaga, Zane Farr-McKay, Zeke Edmed

As Balmain look to be a force to be reckoned with in the competition, they will be guided by new head coach Shane Sultana who has been in the South Sydney Rabbitohs system for the past three seasons as a NSW Cup assistant under Joe O'Callaghan and Jason Demetriou.

His coaching resume also includes previously being the Jersey Flegg Cup head coach of the Manly Sea Eagles and he will be joined by new assistant coaches Mick Daley and Andrew Kazzi.

"Andrew's a local and coached a lot of the boys so he's got a really strong rapport with that group and they really respect him," Sultana said.

"He coached their local team so he's been great and he's a really young, enthusiastic coach and has a lot of potential coaching."