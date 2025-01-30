Exceeding expectations last season, the North Sydney Bears want to do the same this year with a revamped squad as they enter the 2025 Lisa Fiaola Cup competition.

As the 2025 Lisa Fiaola Cup season slowly approaches the opening round, Zero Tackle will provide a season preview for all 13 teams made up of players of the next generation.

Next...the North Sydney Bears.

One of the smallest - if not the smallest - district of players in the competition, the Bears finished last season with one win and one draw, avoiding the spot on the bottom of the table.

However, while some may think they had a poor year, they exceeded expectations as they were not predicted to win a single match.

A fan-favourite of the competition, the Bears had to go back to the basics in tackling, running and attack. Now, entering 2025 there is healthy optimism in the coaching and playing group as they look to improve on their results.

Ahead of the upcoming season, coach Daniel Martin reflected on last season with the Under-17 girls, in which they exceeded expectations, and hopes to do the same in the 2025 campaign.

"I was really proud of the girls because it was all about them and they really played for each other," coach Daniel Martin told Zero Tackle.

"I've never had a bunch of girls who got beaten by the Bulldogs 60-0 and in training, they were bouncing in training like let's go again and I couldn't be more proud of them.

"When I headed out there [North Sydney] I knew there was challenges so the first thing I started was tackle technique and we spent six weeks just going back to basics.

"Going into our program we managed to get a win, we managed to get a draw and that exceeded expectations."

Players to Watch

Timeka Collins: One of the returning players from last season, Collins will once again slot into the fullback position and her experience will provide and advantage to the younger backs in the team.

"She's a bright young fullback. Obviously new to our game but her game awareness and toughness is what makes her stand out," Martin said.

Kathreen Siale: The captain of the Bears in 2024, Siale led the forward pack with precision in the middle of the field. Not only did she take the important hit-ups in attack but she was also a crucial member of their defence.

Aliyah Waipouri: Named captain of the squad, Waipouri arrives at the Bears pathways system from the Penrith district and will lead the attack from the halfback position.

"Her game awareness to get the team to where we need stands out the most," Martin said.

"I'm really grateful for these girls to come on board because we want to try and change their mindset that North Sydney are the easy beats."

Player Movements

Gains: Aliyah Waipouri, Ava Hape-Va'a, Cailyce Kiriau-Paulo, Georgia Kouris, Indianna Carroll, Inndia O'Donohue, Isla Webb, Jayla Te Atua, Jazmyn Graham, Kamate Vaine, Karalee Clarke, Laylah Hall, Lily May Price Jones, Milan Brakell, Milly Athar, Nika Andrienko, Sela Latu, Shekaina Kully, Summah Pleasance, Tavina Pritchard, Teeara Russell, Tiani Faiva Tulemay, Tyra Field

Losses: Aleesha Martin, Elissa Langi, Fipe Vakacavu, Freya Cairns, Hannah Weber, Jayda Yammouni, Liana Ngatai Mauri, Marwa Fayad (Tigers), Mya Francia, Mya Lloyd (Tigers), Nancy Bogsio, Shenae Cassidy

Full Squad

Aliyah Waipouri, Angelina Singh, Ava Hape-Va'ā, Cailyce Kiriau-Paulo, Eden Melham, Georgia Kouris, Indianna Carroll, Inndia O'Donohue, Isla Webb, Jayda Yammouni, Jayla Te Atua, Jazmyn Graham, Kamate Vaine, Karalee Clarke, Kathreen Siale, Laylah Hall, Lily-May Price-Jones, Maddie Clarke, Milan Brakell, Milly Athar, Nika Andrienko, Sela Latu, Shekaina Kully, Summah Pleasance, Tahira Armeda, Tavina Pritchard, Teeara Russell, Tiani Faiva Tulemau, Timeka Collins, Tyra Field