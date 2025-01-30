The Lisa Fiaola Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

1 - North Sydney Bears vs Canterbury Bulldogs 2 - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks 3 - Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels 4 - Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 5 - Illawarra Steelers vs St George Dragons 6 - Wests Tigers vs Central Coast Roosters

North Sydney Bears vs Canterbury Bulldogs

North Sydney Bears

1. Timeka Collins

2. Jayla Te Atua

3. Eden Melham

4. Lily May Price Jones

5. Jayda Yammouni

6. Indiana Carroll

7. Aliyah Waipori (c)

8. Angelina Singh

9. Tavina Pritchard

10. Cailyce Paulo

11. Tyra Field

12. Teeara Russell

13. Milan Brakell Interchange

14. Tahira Ameda

15. Sela Latu

16. Isla Webb

17. Kathreen Siale Canterbury Bulldogs 1. Shanthie Lui

2. Shakira Lui

3. Asha Taumoepeau-Williams

4. Jayda Peo

5. Lala Vaea

6. Evelyn Roberts (c)

7. Emacyn-Eden Ieremia

8. Taylah Salapo

9. Tanya Kavapalu

10. Talita Haumono

11. Aliahana Fuimaono

12. Paige Tauneai

13. Grace McGregor Interchange

14. Elouise Maher

15. Leteena Medland

16. Shioh Fepuleai

17. Charli Hardgrave