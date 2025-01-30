The Lisa Fiaola Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
North Sydney Bears vs Canterbury Bulldogs
North Sydney Bears
1. Timeka Collins
2. Jayla Te Atua
3. Eden Melham
4. Lily May Price Jones
5. Jayda Yammouni
6. Indiana Carroll
7. Aliyah Waipori (c)
8. Angelina Singh
9. Tavina Pritchard
10. Cailyce Paulo
11. Tyra Field
12. Teeara Russell
13. Milan Brakell
Interchange
14. Tahira Ameda
15. Sela Latu
16. Isla Webb
17. Kathreen Siale
1. Shanthie Lui
2. Shakira Lui
3. Asha Taumoepeau-Williams
4. Jayda Peo
5. Lala Vaea
6. Evelyn Roberts (c)
7. Emacyn-Eden Ieremia
8. Taylah Salapo
9. Tanya Kavapalu
10. Talita Haumono
11. Aliahana Fuimaono
12. Paige Tauneai
13. Grace McGregor
Interchange
14. Elouise Maher
15. Leteena Medland
16. Shioh Fepuleai
17. Charli Hardgrave