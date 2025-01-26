As the 2025 NRL season slowly approaches, many rookies will be on show this year, but some will rise above the rest as they attempt to make a name for themselves.

The Zero Tackle writers predict which rookies will shine the brightest for the upcoming 2025 NRL season and share who will be the top performer and rise above the rest.

Which rookie will rise above the rest in 2025?

Dan Nichols: Isaiah Iongi

He has the inside run to start at fullback for the Eels. I think he hits the ground running and makes the position his own.

Ethan Lee Chalk: Heamasi Makasini

After agreeing to a long-term $1 million-plus deal with the Wests Tigers after knocking back offers from rugby union and other NRL clubs, Makasini is in an interesting position this season but is highly likely to make his first-grade debut at the backend of the season.

Touted as one of the best young outside backs in rugby league, the Newington College student will have to wait until he turns 18 to debut and will further develop his craft in the lower reserve grades first - similar to Luke Laulilii who made his debut in Round 16.

Isaac Issa: Mitchell Woods

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have placed all their eggs in Mitchell Woods' basket, the cross-code halfback who turned down a potential move to AFL and rugby union to remain in the 13-man code.

Although the club will start with Toby Sexton in the No. 7 jersey, Woods has been touted as the long-term halves option alongside Matt Burton. This points to a debut at some point this season.

Matthew Taylor: Isaiah Iongi

After playing just a singular game for the Panthers last season, Iongi is still eligible for the Rookie of the Year award, and is a very good chance at receiving the accolade.

With Eels former captain and fullback of over 8 years, Clinton Gutherson making the move to St George Illawarra, Iongi is the young star set to lock down that fullback spot.

Being touted as one of Penrith's best juniors to come through the ranks in recent times, Parramatta are certainly very lucky to have acquired the services of such a raw talent so early on in his career.

Scott Pryde: Loko Pasifiki Tonga

He won't debut in Round 1, but the Dragons' man mountain will at some point, and he certainly won't be overlooked again once he does.

Despite his young age, he is the best young prop I've seen since a player named Payne Haas was making his way through the ranks at the Brisbane Broncos. Not only does he have size, but he also has a motor.

Sofia Bamonte: Carter Gordon

Former rugby union fly-half Carter Gordon is set to make his NRL debut with the Gold Coast Titans in 2025, making waves as one of the few players to make a rare code-switch between rugby union and league.

Traditionally a playmaker in union, Gordon's transition to league has drawn attention, as it's uncommon for fly-halves to cross into the NRL, let alone in a key playmaking role.

Gordon's blend of speed and playmaking flair could make him one to watch in 2025.

With the Titans looking to strengthen their spine with fresh talent, Gordon's transition could spark a breakout rookie season.

Xander Gee: Mitchell Woods

A product of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' development system, Mitchell Woods captained the Bulldogs to their first UNE SG Ball Cup Grand Final appearance since 2018, earned the Player of the Series honour and was the club's SG Ball Cup Player of the Year.

The Bulldogs' withdrawal from the pursuit of Ben Hunt and reluctance to extend Toby Sexton beyond 2025 indicates that he is likely their long-term halfback prospect and should get a fair amount of game time in 2025.

The kid is seriously talented.