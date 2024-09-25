The 2024 Super League Dream Team has been revealed, featuring four standout players from the Wigan Warriors.

This year, the Warriors retained the League Leaders' Shield and secured a bye for the first round of the play-offs.

Jake Wardle is the sole member from the 2023 Dream Team to keep his spot at number 4.

Luke Thompson, who was also selected in 2019, makes a return to the squad. They are joined by the season's leading try-scorer, who secured an impressive 27 tries this year.

Warrington Wolves, finishing in third place, will host St Helen's in the first round of the Play-Offs this weekend and have three players named in the team. The only Australian to make the squad is fullback Matt Dufty, who is joined by teammates Matty Ashton and Danny Walker.

Hull Kingston Rovers, achieving their best-ever Super League finish and earning a bye, have Mikey Lewis selected at half-back and their captain, Elliot Minchella, at loose forward.

Nene Macdonald, who plays centre for the Salford Red Devils, takes the number 3 jersey, alongside half-back Marc Sneyd.

Rhyse Martin from Leeds Rhinos is the only player in the team not participating in this year's play-offs.

Betfred Super League Dream Team 2024

(players listed with their Dream Team heritage number)