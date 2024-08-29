The NRL has announced the draw for the 2024 Pacific Championships that will take place later this year in October and November.

The draw will see Fiji host Pacific Championship matches for the first time while Port Moresby, Brisbane, Christchurch, Auckland and Sydney will also host various matches.

“The 2024 Pacific Championships will be the biggest sporting event in the region,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a media statement.

“This year we have raised the stakes by adding promotion and relegation across the men's and women's tournaments so there is a great deal at stake in the Pacific Championships.”

Abdo said the 2024 Pacific Championships will once again serve as a reminder of the cultural significance of Rugby League within Pasifika communities.

“As the Pacific's largest sport, Rugby League is fast becoming the language that unifies the region.

“The Pacific Championships is a powerful showcase and celebration of culture, connecting passionate Rugby League fans in each host city and nation into one pulsating sporting community.

“Fans will have the opportunity to experience the unique colour and atmosphere that the Pacific Championships brings with each venue hosting double-header match days to create a carnival atmosphere with local and visiting supporters.”

2024 Pacific Championships Draw

Pacific Cup - Men

Fri 18 Oct Australia v Tonga

Sun 27 Oct New Zealand v Australia

Sat 2 Nov New Zealand v Tonga

Sun 10 Nov Final CommBank Stadium

Pacific Cup - Women

Fri 18 Oct Australia v PNG

Sun 27 Oct New Zealand v Australia

Sun 3 Nov PNG v New Zealand

Sun 10 Nov Final

Pacific Bowl – Men

Sat 19 Oct Fiji v PNG

Sat 26 Oct Fiji v Cook Islands Fiji

Sun 3 Nov PNG v Cook Islands

Sun 10 Nov Promotion/Relegation Playoff

Pacific Bowl – Women

Sat 19 Oct Tonga v Samoa

Sat 26 Oct Fiji v Cook Islands

Sat 2 Nov Final Go Media Stadium

Sun 10 Nov Promotion/Relegation Playoff