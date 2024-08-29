The NRL has announced the draw for the 2024 Pacific Championships that will take place later this year in October and November.
The draw will see Fiji host Pacific Championship matches for the first time while Port Moresby, Brisbane, Christchurch, Auckland and Sydney will also host various matches.
“The 2024 Pacific Championships will be the biggest sporting event in the region,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a media statement.
“This year we have raised the stakes by adding promotion and relegation across the men's and women's tournaments so there is a great deal at stake in the Pacific Championships.”
Abdo said the 2024 Pacific Championships will once again serve as a reminder of the cultural significance of Rugby League within Pasifika communities.
“As the Pacific's largest sport, Rugby League is fast becoming the language that unifies the region.
“The Pacific Championships is a powerful showcase and celebration of culture, connecting passionate Rugby League fans in each host city and nation into one pulsating sporting community.
“Fans will have the opportunity to experience the unique colour and atmosphere that the Pacific Championships brings with each venue hosting double-header match days to create a carnival atmosphere with local and visiting supporters.”
2024 Pacific Championships Draw
Pacific Cup - Men
Fri 18 Oct Australia v Tonga
Sun 27 Oct New Zealand v Australia
Sat 2 Nov New Zealand v Tonga
Sun 10 Nov Final CommBank Stadium
Pacific Cup - Women
Fri 18 Oct Australia v PNG
Sun 27 Oct New Zealand v Australia
Sun 3 Nov PNG v New Zealand
Sun 10 Nov Final
Pacific Bowl – Men
Sat 19 Oct Fiji v PNG
Sat 26 Oct Fiji v Cook Islands Fiji
Sun 3 Nov PNG v Cook Islands
Sun 10 Nov Promotion/Relegation Playoff
Pacific Bowl – Women
Sat 19 Oct Tonga v Samoa
Sat 26 Oct Fiji v Cook Islands
Sat 2 Nov Final Go Media Stadium
Sun 10 Nov Promotion/Relegation Playoff