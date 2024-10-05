Radio station Triple M has confirmed its commentary team for the 2024 NRL Grand Final between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers, which will take place later today.

It has been announced that Dan Ginnane will be the play-by-play commentator.

At the same time, former Canterbury Bulldogs forward James Graham and ex-Penrith Panthers and NSW Blues centre Ryan Girdler will join him in the commentary box - Brent Read will be the sideline commentator.

"The NRL Grand Final is the pinnacle of the rugby league season, and we are thrilled to have the best commentary team in the game on board. Triple M's coverage will be nothing short of exceptional, as teams vie for the coveted premiership title," SCA Head of Sports Content Ewan Giles said.

While Triple M will not call the 2024 State Championships match, from 12pm to 3pm they will provide pre-match coverage in the lead-up to the grand final with insights from Graham, Ben Dobbin, James Hooper and Gordon Tallis.

The 2024 NRLW Grand Final between the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks will be called by Anthony Maroon, with Kezie Apps, Aaron Woods and Tiffany Salmond joining the commentary team.

Schedule

Sunday Sin-Bin (12:00-15:00): Ben Dobbin, Gordon Tallis, James Hooper and James Graham

2024 NRLW Grand Final: Anthony Maroon, Aaron Woods, Kezie Apps and Tiffany Salmond (sideline reporter)

2024 NRL Grand Final: Dan Ginnane, James Graham, Ryan Girdler and Brent Read (sideline commentator)