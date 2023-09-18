The 2023 Hastings Deering Colts champions have been crowned, with the Townsville Blackhawks making history.

The Blackhawks have become the first back-to-back premiers and the very last winners of the competition. Going down as the final premiers in the competition, they produced a dominant performance which saw them defeat the Brisbane Tigers 40-0.

Entering the clash as underdogs and losing to the Tigers in week one of the finals, they completely stunned their opposition from the opening kick-off.

Winger Cathane Hill would get the scoreboard rolling in the 4th minute, and this was followed no more than five minutes later by Jamal Shibasaki. Shibasaki has been a big part of the club's success and claimed Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup player of the year earlier in the week.

The Blackhawks would score another five tries, completely annihilating the Brisbane Tigers. Ragarive Wavrik, Wil Sullivan, Jeremiah Matautia, and Jesse Yallop would all get their names on the board, with Shibasaki claiming a double.

"I'm a bit stunned, actually," Blackhawks coach Roy Baira said via QRL.com.

"That was a fairy tale finish for our boys. They've had a really long season, injuries to a few of our main players throughout the year, local boys who have stepped up for us... today was a complete performance.

"That performance was what we were pushing towards and it came today. I'm really proud of them.

"The Tigers are a champion side too. Them and Tweed all year have been up top and we struggled at the start but we worked our way back into that top four.

"Today was just our day. Our boys just put it on them and they were pressured under that. Everything went well for us. Our boys really wanted it and they showed it today."