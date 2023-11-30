The Penrith Panthers and Wigan Warriors have confirmed they will contest the World Club Challenge in England during 2024.

The clash will be held at DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday, February 24 with kick-off set for 8pm local time. That is Sunday, February 25 at 7am Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

After Penrith hosted - and lost - the 2023 version against St Helens in Australia, the club, who were left out of the NRL's pre-season challenge, will now make the trek to England.

It's something the club had confirmed they were keen on doing previously, and that they wouldn't play a trial in Australia if they were making the trip.

The two sides played in the 1991 World Club Challenge at Anfield, with Wigan taking victory 21-4, while the English club have also won the title in 1987, 1993 and 2017.

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski said significant effort had gone into making sure the game takes place.

"We are thrilled to announce that the 2024 Betfred World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers will be held in Wigan on February 24," Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said.

"In recent weeks, substantial efforts have been invested to ensure the game takes place, fuelled by a keen interest from the Panthers to participate.

"This presents a fantastic opportunity for our club to host one of the NRL's most formidable teams, providing a special treat for Wigan fans and rugby league enthusiasts alike. Anticipation is high and we promise to put on a show."

Penrith, who didn't play the game in 2021 or 2022 after their first two premierships, last travelled to England in 2004 where they came up short against the Bradford Bulls.

“The World Club Challenge is such a vital piece of the rugby league calendar and we're looking forward to contesting the match for a second straight year," anthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said.

“Wigan are a proud rugby league club that have achieved sustained success for many years, which will give the Panthers an exciting challenge to open the 2024 campaign.”