There are 14 NRL fixtures that look set to take place twice in a significantly reduced NRL season in 2020, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.
Broadcasters and the NRL will sit down over the coming weeks to finalise a fixture ahead of the season restart.
Latrell Mitchell will face his old teammates twice, Wayne Bennet looks set to coach against the broncos on two occasions and the Canberra Raiders will get two chances to exact Grand Final revenge on the Roosters.
Clubs are awaiting the NRL’s decision regarding the new-look 2020 fixture as the NRL and its broadcast partners attempt to put together a fixture that considers broadcast preferences, ratings, rivalries and competition fairness when allocating the five teams that each side will have to play twice.
Under the current broadcast arrangement, Channel Nine gets 65 picks of the 192 game season – selections that were made last August in preparation for the 2020 draw. That is expected to be largely reduced due to the length of season. The NRL also picks 10 free-to-air games, while Fox Sports gets to provide its preferred time slot for certain games.
Other games outside of the original non-negotiable that will likely be seen twice are the returning Valentine Holmes against the Sharks as well as the traditional ANZAC Day fixture between the Dragons and Roosters.
Who your team will play twice this season
Broncos – Eels, Cowboys, Roosters, Storm, Rabbitohs
Eels – Broncos, Sea Eagles, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Panthers
Dragons – Sharks, Roosters, Eels, Tigers, Raiders
Panthers – Tigers, Warriors, Cowboys, Sea Eagles, Eels
Sea Eagles – Knights, Eels, Storm, Panthers, Sharks
Rabbitohs – Roosters, Storm, Bulldogs, Eels, Broncos
Storm – Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Roosters
Cowboys – Storm, Broncos, Panthers, Sharks, Titans
Sharks – Dragons, Titans, Knights, Cowboys, Sea Eagles
Tigers – Panthers, Bulldogs, Titans, Dragons, Knights
Roosters – Rabbitohs, Dragons, Broncos, Raiders, Storm
Raiders – Bulldogs, Knights, Warriors, Roosters, Dragons
Bulldogs – Raiders, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Titans, Warriors
Knights – Sea Eagles, Raiders, Sharks, Warriors, Tigers
Titans – Warriors, Sharks, Tigers, Bulldogs, Cowboys
Warriors – Titans, Panthers, Raiders, Knights, Bulldogs