A Jersey Flegg utility back for the Wests Tigers, Kienan Power-Tempest, has left the club, deciding to move to a Queensland club.

Power-Tempest is confirmed to be joining the QLD Cup side, the Souths Logan Magpies, for the upcoming season after two seasons in the Wests Tigers development system.

A former Australian Schoolboy representative, the 21-year-old is a skilled quick flyer and has featured in the centres and on the wing for the Tigers partnering alongside NRL player Josh Feledy.

He has also appeared for the Camden Rams, scoring multiple four-pointers in their Grand Final to Thirlmere, however, they would, unfortunately, lose the match.