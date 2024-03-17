Wests Tigers rookie Lachlan Galvin has reflected on his first NRL game, despite the highlight moment being far from the start of the season the club were aiming for.

Alongside Jayden Sullivan in the halves, Galvin set up the club's opening try of the season before ending the game with three tackle busts, one line-break, 22 tackles, 174 running metres, and 95.7 kicking metres against the Raiders.

Adjusting to first grade, Galvin ran out in front of family and friends on Saturday afternoon in which fans will be the first of many games in Tigers colours.

A Campbelltown junior who started his junior career with the Parramatta Eels before moving to the Tigers, his debut emulates Benji Marshall's debut in 2003 due to both of them being 18 at the time.

“Today was a dream come true, getting this opportunity so young is so special. I can't believe it, like five months ago I was still in school,” Galvin told NRL.com.

“I just had a massive smile on my face [running out], that's probably the best feeling I've ever felt.

“A few months ago I was watching these guys on the TV, wishing I could be there so running out and seeing all those boys, it's unreal.

“But Benji talked to me about how we was 18 and when he made his debut and that helped me feel confident that I was ready.

“He just told me to go out there and whatever I've done to get to this point keep doing because that's what's working…Hopefully I held my own.”

After the game, coach Benji Marshall praised the young Australian Schoolboys representative for his debut performance and admitted he was among the club's best players in Round 2.

If selected in the team again this week, Galvin will face 2022 Dally M Winner of the Year Nicho Hynes and the Cronulla Sharks, who are currently undefeated after wins against the Warriors and Bulldogs.

“He didn't let anyone down …he just played footy and did his job,” Marshall said.

“He had some really nice touches and that's what we saw in him and why we picked him.

“We'll pick every week which team we think is best for that week and if we think Lachie is the best option then we'll go with him.”