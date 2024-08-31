Wests Tigers half Aidan Sezer has reportedly been linked with a shock switch to the English Super League for the 2025 season.

All signs had been pointing towards Sezer spending a second season with the Tigers, even though he likely would have been out of the first-grade set-up.

The club will welcome Jarome Luai from the Penrith Panthers for next season, while Latu Fainu and Lachlan Galvin continue to develop and shape as the most likely options to partner him from Round 1 next year as Benji Marshall continues in his attempt to rebuild the club.

But it was never guaranteed.

Sezer only had a mutual option in his contract for 2025 after signing on with the Tigers for 2024 originally, and News Corp is reporting he is now unlikely to take up that option and instead will make the switch to Hull FC.

There he is likely to join Jordan Rapana, who reportedly told teammates this week that he will also be making the switch to the John Cartwright-coached club.

The halfback has endured a difficult first season with the Tigers, who are out to avoid the wooden spoon in the final weeks of the season.

The 33-year-old has played 17 games this year, adding eight try assists and kicking for an average of 265 metres per contest, but he hasn't been able to turn around the fortunes of the Tigers.

A former Gold Coast Titan and Canberra Raider between 2012 and 2019, Sezer left the NRL in 2020 to join the Huddersfield Giants, before also playing at the Leeds Rhinos in 2022 and 2023.

He has 62 games of experience in the Super League, and a move back to the competition could see him end his career in England.

He will be tasked with turning around the struggling Hull club, which sits 11th in this year's Super League competition.