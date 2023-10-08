In what would be an enormous boost to the Wests Tigers' 2024 bid to avoid their third consecutive wooden spoon, NSW Origin rookie Bradman Best has been linked to bolster their backline.

While nothing is official yet, the Tigers reportedly have their eye on Best as well as Moses Suli from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

- WT are understood to be looking to table an offer to sign Bradman Best for 2025, after November 1. They could also look to sign Dragons centre Moses Suli (Telegraph) — NBWT (@NBWT__) October 7, 2023

News Corp have speculated that the Newcastle Knights' boom centre could command around $800,000 on the open market if he isn't locked down before the November 1 window opens.

Embed from Getty Images

The Tigers have some depth at centre with Starford To'a, Brent Naden and Asu Kepaoa vying for spots ahead of the less-experienced Josh Feledy and Triston Reilly. However, Best would be a walk-up starter in the position.

To'a in particular would be closely following the potential move after recently signing on until 2026. Interestingly, To'a also came to the Tigers after time at the Knights.

After making his debut for Newcastle in the later rounds of 2019, Best had injury-plagued seasons across 2020-2022 but enjoyed a breakout 2023 and was a surprise debutant in Game Three for the NSW State of Origin side, scoring two tries in a big win.

Wests Tigers fans will have every right to feel nervous about 2024, with a rookie coach in Benji Marshall taking the reins and with experienced players departing, such as Luke Brooks, Daine Laurie, Ken Maumalo, Joe Ofahengaue and Tommy Talau.

However, the side will be bolstered by the experience and spark added to the halves by the arrival of Aidan Sezer and Jayden Sullivan, as well as the dynamic Brookvale brothers Latu and Samuela Fainu.