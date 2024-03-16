Xavier Coates has produced one of the greatest tries of all time to clinch Melbourne Storm the victory in the dying seconds against the New Zealand Warriors.

The winger took flight from almost five metres out and stayed in the field of play, planting the ball on the ground.

This came after the Melbourne Storm scored twice in the final three minutes of the game, clinching the victory against the Warriors.

After Coates' magnificent feat, coach Craig Bellamy revealed that the winger regularly practices it at training and praised him as one of the club's hardest workers during the recent pre-season.

"He didn't just did do that tonight because that's what needed doing, he practices that," Bellamy said after the match.

"Since he's been here, he's been one of our hardest workers and he's probably had nearly the best pre-season of anyone we've ever had here.

"Just with hard work but also doing the things like catching high balls, the things he needs to do in his job.

"He practices that and if he doesn't practice that, he don't score that try tonight.

"He's one hell of an athlete but what he's doing at the moment isn't surprising anyone here because we know he's put in the work and he's getting rewards for that and we're getting rewards for that."