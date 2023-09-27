Kalyn Ponga took the NRL by storm last night as he flew home to claim the Dally M medal, though he wasn't the only one surprised by the result.

Despite Shaun Johnson holding a healthy eight-vote lead with under four rounds to go, the Knights' winning streak saw Ponga claim a full six points in their win over Cronulla, and the Dally M medal.

However, while many were empathetic for Johnson and the narrow loss, others took to social media to air their frustrations - including one of his teammates.

Utility forward Jazz Tevaga took straight to Instagram to vent following the announcement, believing his halfback was 'robbed'.

"Congrats Kalyn but everyone knows it. SJ [Shaun Johnson] was robbed," Tevaga wrote online.

"This is almost as bad as that forward pass.

"Congrats to all our boys for their awards. Cracker season brothers."

It isn't the first time the Dally M system has come under fire in recent years, despite the rejig this season to add a second judge to each match, meaning six points are on offer as opposed to three.

As opposed to naming the best player in the competition, some fans believe the system simply awards elite players on rosters without multiple stars.

Tevaga deleted the post the following day.

He is the only player so far to come out publicly and slam the final result, with a large chunk of the Warriors' roster likely to be internalising the same thought process.