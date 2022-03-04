Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins are reportedly keen to bring Izaia Perese back to the NRL.

The former Brisbane Bronco, who played just two games before having his contract torn up in early 2020, has since made a home in rugby union.

A talented junior rugby star, Perese had played for the Australian Schoolboys in 2014 and Australian under 20s in 2017 in the 15-man game, before making the hop to NRL on what was originally a train and trial deal.

Picked up by Bennett at the Broncos, Perese would never get to play under the coach, who left for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Perese would quickly turn his train and trial deal into a top 30 spot, making his NRL debut in Round 22 that year. He was then stood down by the club and eventually left following a drug-related offence.

A largely unsuccessful stint in France would follow, before the Waratahs gave him a lifeline, which saw him make his Wallabies debut on the most recently completed Spring Tour of 2021.

But Perese is on Bennett's shopping list for 2023, according to The Daily Telegraph, with the super coach wanting him back in the fold at his new club.

It's understood Suliasi Vunivalu - who joined the Queensland Reds ahead of 2021 - could be another player on the shopping list for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have thus far signed an experienced starting forward packs, but struggled to attract signings in the backline, with Jamayne Isaako the only backline signing with NRL experience thus far, despite the club being able to negotiate for a little over four months.