ARL boss Peter V’landys believes the NRL’s confident and rapid return from its COVID-19-impacted hiatus “saved” the AFL from losing close to one billion dollars.

In what was a successful risk, the NRL returned in late May last year after two months of lockdown, with the proposed return date seen as an implausible accomplishment given the number of cases nation wide.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors both moving away from their respective cities and residing on the east coast of Australia, the NRL was able to pull off a 20-round campaign.

The AFL returned on June 11 after an extended period in lockdown, having played just one round of action prior to state restrictions shutting down the competition.

The 2020 season looked to be hanging in the balance come May, while the NRL looked to be speeding their process up with V’landys’ behind the steering wheel.

Soon enough the AFL was able to follow suit, with V’landys taking credit in saving the code’s campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In an unusual way we saved a lot of sports,” V’landys said on the Fox Sports’ Matty Johns Face to Face podcast.

“Because a lot of sports were looking at much later dates. They were looking at August-September and the financial losses they would have incurred would have been significant.

Peter V’Landys on the Matty John’s show demonstrating crazy leadership skills. Raw and honest! @FOXNRL @NRL 👏👏👏 — Joel Gibbs (@realjoelgibbs) March 17, 2021

“I think the AFL were looking at a billion dollar loss, is what they announced. They made a $24 million loss because they started earlier.

“With all the criticism, with all the name calling, they started two weeks after us.