Shaun Stevenson will put a code-switch to the Dolphins on hold after being assured of a starting position for the Chiefs in 2023.

The 25 year-old revealed on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod that the fullback had spent time with Wayne Bennett as the 72 year-old attempted to woo Stevenson into a cross-code switch for the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have been hit-and-miss on the recruitment front, losing out on several big-name targets whilst securing a number of fringe first-graders and 'over the hill' stars on their last legs.

Their two biggest names on the roster are young North Queensland Cowboys, Tom Gilbert and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Whilst Stevenson definitely considered the move, the outside back revealed he was focused on seeing out the remainder of his contract with the Chiefs, and working towards an All Blacks XV debut.

“Yeah, I had a call from Wayne,” he told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.