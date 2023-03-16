Cronulla Sharks prop Toby Rudolf has raised $40,000 for charity in completing the World's Greatest Shave.

The annual event - which donates funds for the Leukaemia Foundation - is heavily supported, and this year the Cronulla prop elected to shave off his locks.

The luscious locks are gone but all for a very good cause. With your support Toby has raised 40k for the @LeukaemiaAus through Worlds Greatest Shave. Thank you to all those who donated!#UpUp pic.twitter.com/LCqvAbpFy3 — Cronulla Sharks (@cronullasharks) March 15, 2023

The cause, which has been well supported and promoted by the Sharks, has passed the $40,000 barrier, with Rudolf noted for his long hair during a short career to date which has seen him grow into something of a cult hero status, not only amongst Sharks fans, but league wide.

At the time of publication, Rudolf's total raised is $41,536.78, and the donation page is still live if you wish to contribute to the cause.

Among the donations are the Cronulla Sharks themselves, while a number of NRL players including South Sydney Rabbitohs duo Thomas Burgess and Cameron Murray have donated and left messages of support.

Rudolf will line up for his 69th NRL game alongside his Cronulla teammates on Sunday evening in the nation's capital as the black, white and blue square off with the Canberra Raiders.

The 27-year-old has made a fantastic start to 2023, running for an average of 152 metres per game across the first two rounds, which saw the Sharks lose to the Rabbitohs in the opener, before beating the Parramatta Eels in a thriller last Friday.