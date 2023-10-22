According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Storm fan favourite Ryan Papenhuyzen has been linked to a rival club.

A third party has reportedly made contact with another NRL club in pursuit of recruiting the 25-year-old.

Papenhuyzen's current contract with the Storm expires at the end of the 2025 season, however the Storm's depth within the fullback role has increased throughout his time on the sideline.

While Nick Meaney has been instrumental for the Storm at fullback, Melbourne-bred Sualauvi Faalogo impressed critics in his international debut for Samoa in their loss to the Kangaroos.

Since then, the 20-year-old is reportedly set to extend his contract and shift him into the top 30 for the 2024 season.

Faalogo made his debut for the Storm against the Broncos in Round 27 and scored two tries.

The Samoan international on that day also became the fifth Victorian-bred player to don the Storm jersey.