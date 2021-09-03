As the Manly Sea Eagles embark on the 2021 finals series, they still have top-four hopes heading into the last round of the regular season.

The Sea Eagles have played some inspired football this season, off the back of an amazing year from star fullback Tom Trbojevic.

Tommy Turbo has got over the try-line 22 times this season and often looked unstoppable. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Trbojevic has carried his side this year. Along with his high try numbers, he averages over 200 metres a game. His combination of speed and size has haunted opposition teams.

The Sea Eagles have another Trbojevic in the form of star second-rower Jake. He has been one the best locks in the game for many seasons and 2021 was no different. Jake has an incredible tackling ability and is often referred to as the benchmark in the NRL. His tackle efficiency rating is 97.4per cent, which means when Jake gets hold of you, it's all over.

The brothers have great leadership qualities and drive a high standard at training and on game day.

The halves at the Slivertails have been playing well together. The captain Daly Cherry-Evans has been prolific as per usual and moves Manly around the field with conviction. The emergence of five-eight Josh Schuster has been a revelation for the side, he possesses elite passing ability and often executes the team's set-piece football with great success.

But maybe the biggest wildcard player at Manly is winger Ruben Garrick. Garrick has been a try-scoring machine this year. He has scored 20 tries from the wing and has played the finisher role to perfection. He will look to have a good finals series and help convince the New South Wales selectors that he deserves selection for next year's State Of Origin series.

The Manly Sea Eagles have got young, dynamic and unpredictable backs that on paper, stack up against any of their rivals. Their finals fate will be decided by the output of their forward pack. Can they help grind out enough meters through the middle?

Tommy Turbo is the key man in this finals series and will be the most talked about player in opposition sheds, as everyone ponders how they stop the wonder kid.