The New Zealand Warriors have been labelled the "most entertaining team in the competition" on this week's Zero Tackle Knock On podcast.

The club - who finally have been able to return for a full season based out of Auckland after years of COVID-interrupted problems - have excelled under Andrew Webster and sit as a strong chance of qualifying for the finals via the top four with just a month of rugby league remaining.

As it stands, the Warriors sit in third spot on the table and have games against the Wests Tigers, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons and Dolphins on the run to the finish line.

They will likely only need to win three of those games to make the top four and earn a second chance in the finals, while even two wins could still get them over the line.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE

Asked whether the Warriors could make the grand final on this week's show during the mailbag, Nichols and Mortimer agreed it would be a feel-good story.

"Who wouldn't want a Warriors' grand final?" Nichols said.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Mortimer labelled them entertaining, although he questioned their ability to beat the Panthers.

"They are a lot of fun. They are probably the most entertaining team in the competition and the surprise-packets," Mortimer said.

"Can they beat Penrith though? No. Can they beat Brisbane? Yeah, probably."

Nichols said he couldn't see them qualifying and compared the club to the Sharks of last year, but said the Warriors had a better squad overall to kick-on in 2024.

"I can't see it if I'm being totally honest. I think they will burn out in the finals, but I think they might replicate Cronulla of last year. They have a better squad overall to kick-on next year maybe, but sign me up," Nichols said.

You can watch the full episode of this week's Knock On Podcast and other rugby league videos on the Zero Tackle YouTube Channel or listen wherever you get your podcasts.