The Newcastle Knights have dropped high-flying winger Greg Marzhew for a bizarre reason ahead of their game against the Roosters.

His dismissal from the team comes after he missed the team bus following the loss to the Broncos on Saturday. '

It also makes him the third Knights player after Enari Tualal and Bradman Best to be dropped for the same reason but the first one this season.

"Greg missed the team bus early on Sunday morning, which is a clear breach of team standards and as a result he will not play this weekend," Knights football boss Peter Parr said via the AAP.

Enari Tuala has been named to replace Marzhew in the starting wing position, making his second appearance of the season. The offence also means the club has dropped from the NSW Cup side, meaning he won't play a game of rugby league this weekend.

The 26-year-old powerful winger has had one of his best seasons this year. In ten appearances, he has managed ten tries whilst also having 86 tackle busts and 13 line breaks.

Signed through til 2025, Marzhew will be hoping this type of incident doesn't occur again while he's at the club.