An NRL team is reportedly in discussions with Cronulla Sharks hooker Jayden Berrell for the 2025 season after he made his first-grade debut earlier this year.

After a standout career in the QLD Cup, which saw him named the competition's Player of the Year, Berrell joined the Sharks in 2022 but would wait 30 months before earning his NRL debut.

The 2023 Player of the Year for the Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup, the dummy-half made his debut in Round 21 against the North Queensland Cowboys and played a further two matches this season.

Currently uncontracted for the 2025 NRL season, News Corp is reporting that Berrell is in negotiations with Cronulla Sharks that would see him remain at the Shire on a one-year contract extension as he looks to play more games in the first-grade competition.

Berrell's possible retention comes as the Cronulla Sharks have eight vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season. It also follows reports that they are in negotiations with fullback Siteni Taukamo to keep him at the club.

Cronulla Sharks Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. William Kennedy

2. Sione Katoa

3. Jesse Ramien

4. Kayal Iro

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Braydon Trindall

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Oregon Kaufusi

11. Briton Nikora

12. Teig Wilton

13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange

14. Toby Rudolf

15. Siosifa Talakai

16. Thomas Hazelton

17. Jesse Colquhoun

Rest of squad

18. Daniel Atkinson

19. Kade Dykes

20. Michael Gabrael

21. Tuku Hau Tapuha

22. Sam Stonestreet

23. Braden Hamlin-Uele

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.