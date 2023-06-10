Super League winger Tom Johnstone has reportedly attracted interest from a number of NRL clubs due to his sensational start to the year.

Tom Johnstone, an English international for the Catalans Dragons, has had a remarkable start to the season, leading the try-scoring list with 17 tries in 14 appearances.

This has not only found him career-best form but, according to well-renowned rugby league expert Mike 'Stevo' Stephenson, has attracted attention from a number of NRL clubs.

“[He's been] sensational,” he said on his podcast via Love Rugby League.

“I can assure you, there's a large country called Australia, they've noticed too.

“The Aussies are coming!”

After being hampered by injuries, Johnstone signed a two-year deal with the Catalans Dragons at the start of the season. However, he could easily be swooped up by an NRL club just like Kruise Leeming.

Aged 27, Johnstone has played over 130 games in the Super League since debuting for Wakefield Trinity in 2015. He also managed to earn a call-up into the England team in 2018.

Teammate and former NRL player Sam Tomkins has tipped him to become one of the best wingers in the Super League and globally across the world. Johnstone is recently coming off three hat-tricks in the Super League against Wakefield, Hull KR and Wigan.

"As a half-back playing on that side of the field with him, it's a luxury because you don't need to create too much," Tomkins said via Love Rugby League.

“You can just kick the ball around the same area and there's a good chance he'll get it down, or you pass the ball and he only needs a couple of inches and he does something special."

“He's had a tough run of injuries. I think Tommy Makinson has been the best winger for a long time in the competition. But I think outside of that, Tom Johnstone is the best and I think if he stays fit, he'll be the best winger in the competition for a long time.”