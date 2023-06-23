The Melbourne Storm will face a nervous wait on the availability of star playmaker Cameron Munster ahead of their clash against the Sea Eagles.

Munster was selected in the starting No.6 jersey, however, he has been in bed sick since returning to Melbourne from Origin camp on Thursday morning.

He is set to be given until Saturday to declare himself fit, with Jonah Pezet being his likely replacement. Pezet substituted for Munster during the Origin period and has been included in the extended squad.

“I'm not a doctor, so I don't really know, I haven't spoken to him, to be honest,” Bellamy said on Friday morning.

“I'm not sure how bad he is or how sick he is; at the end of the day, he's a fit young man. He might recover in 24 hours; I don't know.

“If he doesn't, we know what we're going to do if he doesn't play.”

While Munster may not grace the field, Bellamy expects Harry Grant and Xavier Coates to both back up for State of Origin.

The Storm will take on the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday at AAMI Park.