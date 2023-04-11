The Melbourne Storm will be without fill-in fullback Nick Meaney this week after he experienced delayed concussion symptoms.

During Thursday night's win over the Sydney Roosters, Meaney underwent a HIA. According to NRL.com, although he passed the initial test he experienced concussion symptoms over the weekend.

The Storm are hoping Meaney can make a full recovery and be ready for their ANZAC clash against the New Zealand Warriors.

Filling in at fullback for the injured Ryan Papenhuyzen, Meaney has had a breakout season so far playing in all six NRL games this season.

During these appearances, he has managed to score 58 points and has set up three tries. Averaging 145 running metres per game he is a big loss for Craig Bellamy's side as they take on the Sea Eagles.

The Sea Eagles will welcome back Josh Shuster in the side, whilst Toafofoa Sipley and Aaron Woods have also been named in the 17.

With Meaney out, it will shift Cameron Munster to fullback, while Jonah Pezet will come back into the side and wear the No.6 jersey.