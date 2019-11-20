The Storm has confirmed the contract extensions of a ‘four pack’ of forwards, including a State of Origin representative.

Kenny Bromwich, Tui Kamikamica, Christian Welch and Albert Vete have all extended with the Storm through different deals.

Dally M Second-Rower of the Year Kenny Bromwich has extended his contract with Fiji Bati representative Tui Kamikamica to the end of 2022.

Both front-rowers have come off career-best seasons in 2019 and have been rewarded with extensions.

Bromwich had an impressive line-breaking season as he joined the leadership group for the first time and Kamikamica averaged 19.6 tackles in defence.

Queensland State of Origin star Christian Welch will stay on for season 2020 by taking up his contract option. He will play his 77th Storm game when he returns from an ACL injury.

Welch’s teammate, Albert Vete will also stay a member of the Storm by signing a one-year contract extension.

Vete moved to play for Melbourne in 2018 after starting his career with the NZ Warriors in 2015.