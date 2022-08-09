The Penrith Panthers have released a statement in response to the NRL’s decision to hand Ricky Stuart a one-match suspension and $25,000 fine after his comments about Jaeman Salmon.

Penrith Panthers fully supports the decision by the NRL to sanction Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart for comments made towards Panthers player Jaeman Salmon.

The breach notice proposes a fine for Stuart of $25,000 and a suspension from all club activities with the Raiders for one full week for remarks in the post-game press conference following the Round 21 match.

Panthers supports the comments of NRL CEO Andrew Abdo:

“Leaders need to set the standard in the game. The comments are completely unacceptable from any individual let alone an official of such experience and standing.”

Panthers is disappointed by the original comments made by Stuart on Saturday night and believes that there is no place in the game for such comments. The club does not tolerate verbal abuse towards any member of the Panthers playing squad.

Jaeman is a highly valued member of the playing group. Having played every match of the 2022 season, Jaeman is an integral player in Ivan Cleary’s side and was influential in the last-start win over Canberra.

Jaeman's well-being is the club's priority at this time, and Panthers is ensuring he has a strong support network around him.