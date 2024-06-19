Although he made a successful recovery from a foot injury he endured in the opening game of the series, star forward Liam Martin was reportedly absent from NSW Blues training on Wednesday.

Per The Sydney Morning Herald, Martin didn't train with the team on Wednesday and instead watched his teammates warm up while only wearing sneakers.

However, it is understood that he will still make the trip to the MCG for Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

One of the best forwards of Game 1 due to his brilliant defensive effort, the Panthers second-rower initially picked up the injury during the match.

While the reason behind him not training is unknown at this stage, Martin returned to the field last week against the Newcastle Knights after it was first believed that he would be ruled out of Game 2.

Apart from Martin's absence, all other Blues players were training, according to the publication. This includes new arrivals Latrell Mitchell, Mitchell Moses, Dylan Edwards, Cameron Murray and Connor Watson.

The NSW Blues will train at Blue Mountains Grammar School on Thursday.