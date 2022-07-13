The Queensland Maroons have won the State of Origin series in an incredible contest against the New South Wales Blues.

Re-live the contest as it happened.

1st minute: The Blues have the first set of the game, struggling to make metres out of their own end against a stonewall Queensland defence. Nathan Cleary is forced to kick from his own 30-metre line. The kick chase sees Cameron Murray reel out of the tackle after a monstrous head clash with winger Corey Oates. He is taken from the field for a head injury assessment.

2nd minute: Selwyn Cobbo becomes the second player to go down with a seeming injury. Brian To'o, looking to bring the ball out of his own corner is mobbed by Cobbo and Holmes, before Cobbo runs into a tackle on Matt Burton and then remains on the ground, with both states coming together in a scrap. Cobbo is immediately taken care of by the trainers who showed concern for his spine. He was eventually allowed to stand before getting onto the medicab and being taken from the field.

4th minute: Confirmation that Cameron Murray would miss the remainder of the game after being locked in as a Category 1 was followed up with Lindsay Collins being involved in a sickening collision which took him out of the game for a HIA.

6th minute: Queensland have the first attacking raid of the game, howwever, a cut out ball from Kalyn Ponga finds the ground and ends up over the sideline.

8th minute: Queensland appear to score the opening try of the ground after some expansive play moved them back onto the attack. Tom Dearden puts a bomb up from 30 metres out, with Jeremiah Nanai then winning the race for the ball in the collision, before Josh Papalii managed to score. The bunker ruled the ball went forward off Nanai however and the try was disallowed.

9th minute: Both Selwyn Cobbo and Lindsay Collins were confirmed as Category 1 by the independent bunker doctor, and the duo were removed from the game. Back on field, Matt Burton is hit high by Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who was placed on report, but is not sin binned.

11th minute: New South Wales go back onto the attack, however, Nathan Cleary's grubber goes long and Queensland are awarded with a seven-tackle set.

12th minute: Queensland go with an expansive play down the right-hand side. They are unable to score, but manage to force a drop out with excellent defence. Another coming together between the two teams follows, with Matt Burton and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui coming together among other battles.

13th minute: Valentine Holmes scores the first try of the game off a short ball from debutant Tom Dearden. He converts his own try. QLD 6 - NSW 0.

17th minute: The Blues go onto the attack, however, a kick for Stephen Crichton is cleaned up by Holmes and the Maroons survive to bring it out of their own end.

19th minute: The Blues hit back with their first try of the contest just minutes after Queensland put the first points on the board. An attacking raid up the middle of the field saw Nathan Cleary show a pass, then grubber through the line for Jarome Luai to awkwardly plant the ball in the in goal. Nathan Cleary converts. QLD 6 - NSW 6

21th minute: A lovely offload from Angus Crichton sees James Tedesco explode up the middle of the field. He is eventually stopped, and on the last, they go to the right-hand side where a Stephen Crichton grubber sets up a repeat set.

23rd minute: The Blues find space on the left, but can't score. Nathan Cleary grubbers back towards the uprights, however, despite a bobble and claimed try from Isaah Yeo, Apisai Koroisau was deemed to be offside in the play, awarding Queensland a penalty out of their own end.

26th minute: Queensland appear to be struggling out of their own end, however, an offside defensive line wins the Maroons a penalty and they are able to kick themselves out of their own end for a full set starting on halfway. In the following set, Queensland go right and off a special Harry Grant play, Tom Dearden's final ball to Corey Oates is ruled forward.

29th minute: An awkward bouncing grubber from Jarome Luai almost tricks Kalyn Ponga, however, the Queensland fullback manages to get a hand onto the ball on its way to the dead ball line. A Queensland drop out follows.

30th minute: The Blues continue to build pressure with a grubber from Nathan Cleary forcing another repeat set.

32nd minute: The Blues' weight of possession sees Jacob Saifiti - on Origin debut - burst through the defence and score under the uprights. Cleary converts. QLD 6 - NSW 12.

35th minute: The Blues give away a penalty coming out of their own end as Jake Trbojevic runs around a teammate. Queensland win a penalty and go on the attack.

36th minute: Queensland's attacking run comes to an abrupt end as Ben Hunt throws an appaling pass at the line which Tino Fa'asuamaleaui fails to catch in the line.

39th minute: Daniel Tupou drops a bomb over the sideline, inviting the Maroons back onto the attack for one final look before the halftime siren.

40th minute: The Maroons manage to score a try on the bell, with Kurt Capewell managing to ground a Harry Grant grubber after two six agains were signalled by referee Ashley Klein. Holmes fails to convert. QLD 10 - NSW 12.

Halftime summary

QLD Maroons 10 (Tries: Valentine Holmes, Kurt Capewell; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 1/2), trail NSW Blues 12 (Tries: Jarome Luai, Jacob Saifiti; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 2/2)

41st minute: The second half starts with a bang as Kalyn Ponga makes a break on the right-hand side. He is tackled and Queensland then seemingly have an opportunity to score. All the action is in back play however, with Dane Gagai taking out Matt Burton for running over a grounded Ponga. Gagai and Burton both throw punches and are sent to the sin bin.

46th minute: The game breaks out into a rhythm, with Daly Cherry-Evans then penalised on halfway for a dangerous throw type tackle on Nathan Cleary.

47th minute: The Blues butcher the opportunity just a play later however, with Jacob Saifiti making an error in the play the ball about 30 metres out.

49th minute: An enormous defensive effort from Siosifa Talakai, who had only just come onto the ground, makes a big tackle to force an error on the Maroons who had just looked to be making a break in the middle.

52nd minute: Siosifa Talakai, who had just come back onto the field, makes an error just 20 metres out from his own line as the Blues look to work it out of trouble. Queensland then go all the way to the last tackle and a Daly Cherry-Evans chip kick to the right-hand side is dropped in the air by Brian To'o, with Josh Papalii then appearing to grab the bouncing ball to score. Ashley Klein sends the decision to the bunker with a call of no try, believing Jeremiah Nanai knocked the ball on in the air, which replays confirmed, disallowing the try.

53th minute: Brad Fittler finally introduces Damien Cook into the game for the Blues.

55th minute: A Queensland kick that deflected was ruled not to be played at, however, a slow-moving spread to the left saw Jarome Luai throw a shocking pass over the top of Siosifa Talakai, with Queensland now having a full set from 15 metres out.

58th minute: Ben Hunt comes up with a brilliant piece of play, kicking a 40/20 for the Maroons to take them back onto the attack.

60th minute: Stephen Crichton, trying to make a run out of his own ten-metre zone, fires an offload out of a tackle to no one, with Angus Crichton winning the race to the ball, but being tackled in the in goal with the Blues forced into a drop out.

61st minute: The Maroons make the Blues pay for the woeful Crichton pass, eventually scoring. Tom Dearden, stopped on Tackle 2, would only delay the inevitable, as Ponga steps and swerves his way through the line to score on the right-hand side, beating a number of tackles to put the Maroons into the lead. Holmes converts. QLD 16 - NSW 12.

65th minute: With the Blues' forwards tiring, Cherry-Evans kicks long on Tackle 2, forcing New South Wales to bring the ball back out of their own end with the forwards being turned around.

68th minute: A Queensland attacking raid comes to nothing, however, a Siosifa Takakai error inside his own ten-metre zone leads to a weight of possession which breaks the Blues, with Harry Grant scoring on the left-hand side. Replays eventually show he didn't get the ball down though, with the bunker overruling the try.

70th minute: Queensland force a repeat set, and a short drop out is saved from going over the sideline by a remarkable play from Valentine Holmes. The Maroons don't score, but turn it over in the corner as Tedesco dives on a Cherry-Evans grubber.

71st minute: A remarkable defensive set from the Maroons sees the Blues trapped ten metres out from their own line. A Nathan Cleary kick bounces backwards to Matt Burton who snatches an extra 30 metres with a second kick.

72nd minute: Queensland's Jeremiah Nanai celebrates a try, but a clear knock on from Kurt Capewell in the air means referee Klein doesn't even call upon the bunker.

74th minute: Another Queensland attacking raid ends in an error down the left-hand side, with Corey Oates spilling a ball in space.

78th minute: The Blues finally get back onto the attack, but a chip kick from Nathan Cleary is picked out of the air by Ben Hunt who runs 75 metres to score for the Maroons, who claim the State of Origin shield. Valentine Holmes converts. QLD 22 - NSW 12.

Match summary

QLD Maroons 22 (Tries: Valentine Holmes, Kurt Capewell, Kalyn Ponga, Ben Hunt; Conversions: Dane Gagai 3/4) defeat NSW Blues 12 (Tries: Jarome Luai, Jacob Saifiti; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 2/2)