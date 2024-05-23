Former NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has named the 17 players he would select for the Blues for the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series.

For the first time since 2017, Fittler won't be the coach of the NSW Blues, having been replaced by Michael Maguire after six series in the head coaching role.

However, this hasn't stopped Fittler from delivering his opinion on which player should be selected for Game One. Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Fittler revealed what team he would choose to face the QLD Maroons.

Fittler has opted to select the halves combination of Cody Walker (Rabbitohs) and Nicho Hynes (Sharks) and handing Haumole Olakau'atu and Mitch Kenny their Origin debuts.

His predicted team also includes moving Liam Martin to the front row, recalling Latrell Mitchell back to the team, and selecting two utilities on the interchange bench.

Earlier this week, incumbent skipper James Tedesco revealed that Michael Maguire will have some difficult choices to make due to injuries to the likes of Nathan Cleary, Tom Trbojevic, Cameron Murray, Bradman Best and Ryan Papenhuyzen.

“We are missing a few key guys with Nate, Tommy, Cam … they have been in the squad for a long time, so Madge is going to have some tough decisions to make," Tedesco told media earlier this week.

"But he's going to want to make some changes as well, which he's openly said, so we'll just have to wait and see. Who knows what could happen this weekend.

"There's a lot of different things going on with injuries and people in and out so, honestly, you have just got to see what happens."

Brad Fittler's Game 1 NSW Blues Team (via WWOS)

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

4. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs)

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

8. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

9. Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

15. Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

16. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

17. Mitch Kenny (Penrith Panthers)