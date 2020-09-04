After a breakout second year, the Sharks have re-signed one of their brightest young talents.

Sione Katoa has penned a three-year contract, which will tie him to the club until at least the end of 2023.

Katoa, 23, is currently second in the NRL’s try-scorers list with 14 tries from 16 matches and has proven to be a genuine game breaker.

The young gun said he was pleased to be re-signing with the Sharks and is looking forward to what the future brings with the club.

“It’s very pleasing for myself and my young family that I’ve been able to re-sign with the Sharks and secure my future,” Katoa told the club website.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far, especially this year in being able to become more consistent with my performances and I’m excited about the rest of this season and the next three years.

“Let’s hope I can score plenty more tries for the team and for the fans,” he added.

Katoa’s development as a rookie in 2018 took a hit after suffered a broken jaw, only managing the nine games.

Katoa was then made to wait for his opportunity during 2019, making seven appearances over the season.

But in 2020 Katoa has burst onto the scene in a big way and looks to become a star for many years to come.

Coach John Morris said he was thrilled Katoa re-signed with the club.

“It’s more exciting signing news for our club and I’m very happy that we have secured Sione for the next three years,” Morris said.

“I coached Sione in the Holden Cup when he joined our club in 2016 and his development and transition into a top line NRL winger is not only a great example of our Elite player pathway system but also an indication of his dedication and work ethic that has seen him become one of the top finishers in the NRL.

“Sione’s ability to find the try line has always been a unique talent, one he’s had coming through the grades and it is very pleasing to see him currently amongst the highest try scorers in the competition.

“However, what pleases me most about Sione is his outstanding character and the humility he carries himself with and along with our other recent signings of (Ronaldo) Mulitalo, (Will) Kennedy and Jensen Taumoepeau, and when combining them with Jesse Ramien, it shows the exciting crop of young talent that we have in our outside backs.”