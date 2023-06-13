The Cronulla Sharks have provided an update on forward Royce Hunt after he suffered an injury during their loss against the Storm on Sunday.

Hunt is set to be on the sidelines for an extended period after completely rupturing his syndesmosis and will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

The club confirmed he is likely to be out for six weeks. However, this timeline could be extended depending on his recovery period and return to training.

The incident occurred when he was brought down awkwardly by Christian Welch in the 76th minute of the game. Welch faces a one or two-week suspension after being charged by the MRC.

Luckily for the Sharks, no other injuries were sustained during the game. Cameron McInnes, who was under consideration for the NSW Blues reported no issues after returning- following three weeks on the sidelines.