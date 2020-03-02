Cronulla have a limited backline as it is at the moment, so the attempts of the Sydney Roosters to sign Josh Morris have been most unwelcome.

Morris wants to once again reunite with brother Brett at the Bondi club but faces a tough task to make the move for the 2020 season.

Full back Matt Moylan is dealing with a niggling calf issue and there is no set return date, Josh Dugan doesn’t seem likely to appear anytime soon due to a mysterious knee injury and Bronson Xerrin is in a race against the clock to be fit by round one.

Cronulla coach John Morris spoke about the importance of the winger to his plans.

“We’ve got no Moylan, no Xerri, no Dugan, it’s clear that it’s a weakness at the moment as far as available outside backs,” he told Fox Sports. “(Josh Morris) is a very important player to our squad.

“The same reasons they want him are the same reasons we don’t want to let him go,” Morris said. “He’s a quality player and we need him.

“We’ve got to find ways to fill that hole and we’re not going to go out and pull someone in from other clubs.”

Josh Morris remains hopeful of joining the Roosters this season.