Heath Mason in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)

The SG Ball Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

Back
Next

Manly Sea Eagles vs Western Suburbs Magpies

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Riley Burke
2. Lachie Davis
3. Benjamin Keene O'Keefe
4. Alton Naiyep
5. Druzel Taula
6. Charlie Boyle
7. Callum Dowell
8. Simione Laiafi
9. Bailey Schneider
10. Campbell Munn
11. William Lane
12. Dylan Coyte (c)
13. TBA

Interchange: 14. Rome Toomey 15. Jett Jackson 16. David Kelly 17. Blake Long

Player to Watch: Druzel Taula

NRL Rd 16 - Wests Tigers v Storm
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 17: Tallyn Da Silva of the Tigers is pictured during the round 16 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm at Campbelltown Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Western Suburbs Magpies

1. Heath Mason
2. William Craig
3. Navren Willett
4. Luke Laulilii
5. Daniel Waqa
6. Heith Pritchard (c)
7. Luke Keppie
8. Jordan Miller
9. Tallyn Da Silva
10. Michael Coady
11. Mitchell Taotua
12. Harry Delaney
13. Jeremiah Leatigaga

Interchange: 14. Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino 15. Ewan Xuereb 16. Kohan Lewis 17. Maxwell Taotua

Player to Watch: Heath Mason

GAME TIME: SATURDAY 12:00PM AT 4 PINES PARK

Back
Next