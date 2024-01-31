The SG Ball Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

2. Lachie Davis

3. Benjamin Keene O'Keefe

4. Alton Naiyep

5. Druzel Taula

6. Charlie Boyle

7. Callum Dowell

8. Simione Laiafi

9. Bailey Schneider

10. Campbell Munn

11. William Lane

12. Dylan Coyte (c)

13. TBA Interchange: 14. Rome Toomey 15. Jett Jackson 16. David Kelly 17. Blake Long Player to Watch: Druzel Taula

2. William Craig

3. Navren Willett

4. Luke Laulilii

5. Daniel Waqa

6. Heith Pritchard (c)

7. Luke Keppie

8. Jordan Miller

9. Tallyn Da Silva

10. Michael Coady

11. Mitchell Taotua

12. Harry Delaney

Western Suburbs Magpies 1. Heath Mason
2. William Craig
3. Navren Willett
4. Luke Laulilii
5. Daniel Waqa
6. Heith Pritchard (c)
7. Luke Keppie
8. Jordan Miller
9. Tallyn Da Silva
10. Michael Coady
11. Mitchell Taotua
12. Harry Delaney
13. Jeremiah Leatigaga Interchange: 14. Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino 15. Ewan Xuereb 16. Kohan Lewis 17. Maxwell Taotua Player to Watch: Heath Mason GAME TIME: SATURDAY 12:00PM AT 4 PINES PARK