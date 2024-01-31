The SG Ball Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
BackNext
Manly Sea Eagles vs Western Suburbs Magpies
Manly Sea Eagles
1. Riley Burke
2. Lachie Davis
3. Benjamin Keene O'Keefe
4. Alton Naiyep
5. Druzel Taula
6. Charlie Boyle
7. Callum Dowell
8. Simione Laiafi
9. Bailey Schneider
10. Campbell Munn
11. William Lane
12. Dylan Coyte (c)
13. TBA
Interchange: 14. Rome Toomey 15. Jett Jackson 16. David Kelly 17. Blake Long
Player to Watch: Druzel Taula
Western Suburbs Magpies
1. Heath Mason
2. William Craig
3. Navren Willett
4. Luke Laulilii
5. Daniel Waqa
6. Heith Pritchard (c)
7. Luke Keppie
8. Jordan Miller
9. Tallyn Da Silva
10. Michael Coady
11. Mitchell Taotua
12. Harry Delaney
13. Jeremiah Leatigaga
Interchange: 14. Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino 15. Ewan Xuereb 16. Kohan Lewis 17. Maxwell Taotua
Player to Watch: Heath Mason
GAME TIME: SATURDAY 12:00PM AT 4 PINES PARK
Back
Next