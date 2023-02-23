Centre Morgan Harper insists he won't be leaving the Sea Eagles after rumours had him involved in a player swap deal with Nathan Brown from the Eels.

It has only been one week since the NRL rumour mill had Morgan Harper moving to the Eels. In return, the Sea Eagles would receive former State of Origin forward Nathan Brown from the Eels.

Speaking to CODE Sports, the centre was surprised to see his name in the middle of the player swap deal. As soon as he saw the news Harper admitted he went straight to coach Anthony Seibold.

"Seibs [Anthony Seibold] came in and we spoke about it. He was just saying it wasn't going to happen," Harper said.

Adamant he will be staying at the club, Harper is solely focused on the season ahead. His aim is to earn a position in the starting team and cement his spot. Predicted to begin in reserve grade for Round 1, he will have to contend with Tolu Koula and Brad Parker.

"I love it here and I'll be working hard trying to get some results for Manly."