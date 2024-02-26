The Sydney Roosters have reportedly been linked to three star players as they get set to overhaul their roster following the departure of several players at the end of the season.

Club veterans Daniel Tupou and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are set to hang up the boots on their NRL career at the end of the season, whilst trio Joseph Suaalii, Joseph Manu and Angus Crichton have all been linked with moves to rugby union.

The loss of the five stars will give the club approximately $3 million to spend as they look to poach an elite player from rival clubs.

“They will make a statement signing or two in the next 12 months,” journalist Buzz Rothfield said on Sky Sports Radio.

“Watch this space because Nick Politis with that cheque book would put fear into every rival club.”

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Roosters could potentially poach and are interested in outside backs Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos) and Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons).

It is understood that the club are also interested in 19-year-old rugby union star Max Jorgensen, who has become one of the best young talents in the 15-man code.

Off-contract with the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia at the end of 2024, a move to the Roosters wouldn't be out of the picture However, he has previously stated his desire would be to remain at rugby union.

Jorgensen, who represented the Wallabies at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, would become the second union star to join the Roosters if he signed with them.

Mark Nawaqanitawase will swap from union to league next year after agreeing to a contract with the Bondi-based club.

“There's a lot of talk that rugby will not have the money to be able to keep him especially with all the money they're paying Joseph Suaalii,” Rothfield added.

“The Roosters want him back and I think he's a deadset superstar.”