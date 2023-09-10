The Sydney Roosters will be without both Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu for next week's do or die trip to Melbourne for a semi-final with the Storm.

In what was a thrilling elimination final on Saturday evening, the Roosters came up with a single point victory over the Cronulla Sharks, but it came at an enormous cost.

At one stage during the second half, both Siua Wong and Angus Crichton were playing in the centres with the pair of Joeys watching on from the sideline.

It came after Suaalii was ruled out of the game at halftime with delayed concussion symptoms from a first half knock, while Manu had a reoccurence of a hamstring injury which had ruled him out last week's Round clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Manu will be unlikely to play again this season now as the Roosteres manage his hamstring injury.

Coach Trent Robinson said in the post-game press conference that the club had got it wrong in playing Manu.

"No [he wasn't 100 per cent]. We got that wrong. There was no ducks and drakes there - he trained really well on Wednesday and had no issue yesterday, but then wasn't good enough to finish the game so that's really disappointing," Robinson said.

Robinson also said it was a good call from the Roosters' medical staff to take Suaalii out of the game at halftime.

"To be honest, I only just saw him in there and shook his hand, but he obviously got it. He was fine and then regressed as the half went on," Robinson said.

"A really good call from the medical guys."

Suaalii is no chance of playing the Storm, given he will be subject to the NRL's 11-day concussion protocols. As he has already had history with concussions this year, he is unable to seek an exemption.

The Roosters will now need to have two replacements come into an already understrength backline missing Daniel Tupou, with it currently unknown when he will be fit to return. The tri-colours are also missing Paul Momirovski in their backs.

Corey Allan will likely be the first man called into the side, while Drew Hutchison is likely to also start in the centres unless Trent Robinson pulls a surprise.

The Roosters also have a minor concern over Sam Walker who suffered an ankle injury, but managed to play out the game. It's believed he will be fit to take on the Storm next week.