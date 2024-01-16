The Canberra Raiders have reportedly rejected a release request put forward by hooker Zac Woolford to join another NRL team.

This isn't the first time Woolford has been rumoured to be leaving the Raiders, as he was previously permitted by the club to explore his options at other teams in September.

It also coincides with reports that the hooker has fallen down the pecking order in favour of Danny Levi and Tom Starling ahead of this season, despite starting in 21 games for the club last season in first grade.

The 27-year-old began his first-grade career later than most after debuting in Round 10 in 2022 but has since become a mainstay of the starting team.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the St George Illawarra Dragons attempted to sign Woolford immediately, but the Canberra Raiders rejected the move, denying to issue his release request.

A club official at the Raiders confirmed this after they were asked about the rumour by The Herald.

The potential move to the Dragons would see him provide them with a one-two punch with Jacob Liddle as they look to expand their dummy-half options, especially considering Kyle Flanagan will move into the halves after the de-registration of Talatau Amone.

Shane Flanagan's side has three spots remaining on their Top 30 roster for next season, with Liddle as the only primary hooker in the squad.

