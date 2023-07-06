Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling and his two brothers are reportedly suing the NSW Police Force for up to $1 million after a nightclub incident.

News Corp has reported Starling's lawyer Paul McGirr will pursue legal action on behalf of the Starling brothers - Jackson, Josh and Tom - claiming his clients were victims of a "malicious prosecution and battery and unlawful conduct" by police.

This comes after an incident from more than two years ago over a bar brawl at a nightclub in Terrigal. The brothers were attending a 21st birthday at the Shady Palms Hotel when a fight broke out.

Tom was then repeatedly punched by a police officer, which was caught on CCTV footage. The courts cleared the brothers of any wrongdoing earlier this year.

“We are looking to take action against the NSW Police Force and the police individually as they were as I see it acting outside their police powers," said Mr McGirr per News Corp.

"Furthermore they went a step further and charged my clients with criminal offences."

“Therefore I say it has the hallmarks of a malicious prosecution. Other actions we are looking at include battery, mental injury and unlawful conduct in respect to the officer's actions against my clients." NRL player Tom Starling has spoken out after NSW Police confirmed they are investigating the officers who allegedly punched him during a pub brawl on the Central Coast. The officers initially claimed the Raiders hooker attacked them during the 2020 incident, but this year a… pic.twitter.com/sQhrv73mFE — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) June 14, 2023

Mr McGirr believes the compensation claim could be worth upwards of $1 million.