Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty has provided an update on Canberra's pre-season as he fronted the media after penning a fresh two-year extension in the nation's capital.

The 29-year-old Fogarty, who had one year remaining on his previous deal, agreed to an addendum of two years on Wednesday to tie his Canberra future to 2026.

Addressing the media following confirmation of his new contract, Fogarty expressed his relief at the "job security" that comes with a fresh Raiders deal.

"It's good job security, it's good for the little ones, we don't have to relocate and they [don't] have to start all over again with new schools and friends and stuff," Fogarty told reporters.

"To be honest, I didn't want to go anywhere else, so [I'm] happy to stay here for as long as I can."

Fogarty explained that while the departure of star playmaker Jack Wighton – who now wears South Sydney colours – was a "massive loss", it also represents new opportunities for Canberra's younger cohort of halves.

"Obviously, losing 'Jacko' (Jack Wighton) is a massive loss for us in the halves, [but we've] got a couple of young fellas there putting their hand up for that number six jersey," Fogarty explained.

"[There's] healthy competition with so many boys fighting for that one position, but not just the (number) six. Putting a lot of pressure on myself keeps me young and motivated, so that'll be good moving forward, too.

"I think that's probably the best way moving forward, you never want to feel comfortable in your jersey because there's always going to be someone that can take it.

"If there's no one pushing you, you're not going to do all the hard things, so with the young boys kicking me up the backside it's obviously motivated me, making sure I'm still working hard."

A Queensland native who joined the Raiders fray in 2022, Fogarty expressed his appreciation of Wighton's assistance when Fogarty and his family first set foot in the nation's capital.

"Coming from the Gold Coast and the lifestyle up there, we weren't too sure what it was going to be like, but a big thanks to 'Jacko' and his family for helping us settle in and showing us all the fun things to do away from footy down here," Fogarty said.

"For him doing that it feels like home for us now, and getting to know all the players and the staff and everyone down here has been really good."

Asked if he'd chatted to coach Ricky Stuart since re-signing, Fogarty claimed they had "a couple" of discussions about the upcoming season.

"Yeah, we've kind of had a couple of little chats," Fogarty said. "Obviously, he just wants us to work hard and get us fit as we can in the pre-season, and just make sure we're doing all the little fundamentals right first.

"Then, moving forward, we'll probably have a little bit more of a chat on what it (the season) will look like."

Fogarty and the Raiders are scheduled to open their 2024 NRL account against the Newcastle Knights on March 7.