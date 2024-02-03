Having released their entire Top 30 roster since 2021 after the departure of former club captain Raymond Faitala-Mariner, the Bulldogs are set to bolster their forward stocks.

Faitala-Mariner's departure from the Dragons has created a vacant spot on the club's Top 30 roster for the upcoming season, but this may not be empty for long.

As reported by News Corp, Daniel Suluka-Fifita from the Rabbitohs has toured Bulldogs facilities and has held discussions with Bulldogs officials, including meeting Phil Gould.

The publication also indicated that the South Sydney Rabbitohs forward could seek an immediate release from the Rabbitohs to join the Bulldogs. However, he would have to receive the club's permission as he is contracted until the end of the 2025 season.

No matter what happens regarding his future, Suluka-Fifita will be unavailable for the first few months of the 2024 season as he is recovering from a knee reconstruction.

A Matravilla Tigers junior, the hard-running forward made his NRL debut for the Sydney Roosters in 2020 before making the shocking switch to Redfern after only 20 first-grade games at the start of the 2022 season.

The move to Redfern brings Suluka-Fifita back to his original club, where he was part of the club's SG Ball and Harold Matthews Cup squads between 2014 and 2017 before moving to Bondi as part of Trent Robinson's side.

After being in and out of the NRL team and NSW Cup side for the Rabbitohs, he unfortunately sustained an ACL rupture last September while down in reserve grade.

Suluka-Fifita's arrival at Belmore would add depth to an impressive forward pack that includes former premiership-winner Viliame Kikau, defensive leader Reed Mahoney and recruit Josh Curran from the New Zealand Warriors.

Recently, he was name-dropped by teammate Keaon Koloamatangi as a player to watch this season.

"I played with Daniel growing up and see him come back from a few injuries, and coming from the Roosters, I'm excited to play with him," he told Zero Tackle.