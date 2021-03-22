Rabbitohs vs Roosters – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-26T09:05:00Z - Stadium Australia
#NRLSouthsRoosters
Rabbitohs
Roosters
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Roosters

 

Team Stats

Rabbitohs

Roosters

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

333
402

All Run Metres

2736
3813

Line Breaks

8
14

Offloads

15
21

Kick Metres

1047
1201

40/20

1
0

Tackles

682
626

Missed Tackles

38
48

Penalties Conceded

8
7

Errors

26
21

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Brett Morris24
James Tedesco24
Siosiua Taukeiaho16
Adam Reynolds12
Latrell Mitchell12

Top Goal Kicker

Siosiua Taukeiaho8
Adam Reynolds4
James Tedesco2
Latrell Mitchell2
Adam Keighran1

Top Try Scorer

Brett Morris6
James Tedesco5
Alex Johnston3
Sitili Tupouniua2
Latrell Mitchell2

Top Try Assists

Luke Keary6
Joseph Manu2
Cody Walker2
Latrell Mitchell2
Lindsay Collins2

Top Runs

Brett Morris44
James Tedesco38
Dane Gagai36
Joseph Manu35
Daniel Tupou35

Top Run Metres

Brett Morris517
Daniel Tupou350
James Tedesco349
Latrell Mitchell331
Lindsay Collins320

Top Linebreaks

Brett Morris5
Alex Johnston4
Sitili Tupouniua2
Damien Cook2
Luke Keary2

Top Offloads

Daniel Tupou7
Joseph Manu4
Latrell Mitchell4
James Tedesco3
Dane Gagai3

Top Tackles

Damien Cook99
Cameron Murray95
Sitili Tupouniua71
Lindsay Collins70
Jai Arrow61

Top Missed Tackles

Joseph Manu7
Isaac Liu5
Cody Walker5
Jaydn Su'a5
Sitili Tupouniua4

Top Tackle Breaks

James Tedesco16
Latrell Mitchell15
Brett Morris10
Dane Gagai9
Sitili Tupouniua8

Top Linebreak Assists

Joseph Manu4
Latrell Mitchell3
Luke Keary3
Cody Walker2
Brett Morris1

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds737
Luke Keary705
Lachlan Lam274
Cody Walker178
Benji Marshall76

Top Penalties

Adam Reynolds2
Dane Gagai2
Angus Crichton1
J. Waerea-Hargreaves1
James Tedesco1

Top Errors

Brett Morris4
Cody Walker4
Daniel Tupou4
Alex Johnston4
Campbell Graham3

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Roosters

Injury Report

South Sydney

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Brock GardnerAchillesIndefinite
Taane MilneKneeMid Season

Sydney Roosters

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Boyd CordnerConcussionIndefinite
Jake FriendConcussionIndefinite
Billy SmithShoulderMid Season
Adam KeighranArmRound 10
Victor RadleySuspensionRound 3
Angus CrichtonSuspensionRound 3

Previous 5 Games

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
20/3/21Sea EaglesW 12 - 26
11/3/21StormL 26 - 18
17/10/20PanthersL 20 - 16
10/10/20EelsW 24 - 38
4/10/20KnightsW 46 - 20

Sydney Roosters

DATE OPP RESULT
21/3/21Wests TigersW 6 - 40
13/3/21Sea EaglesW 46 - 4
9/10/20RaidersL 18 - 22
2/10/20PanthersL 29 - 28
25/9/20RabbitohsL 60 - 8
 