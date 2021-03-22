Rabbitohs vs Roosters – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-26T09:05:00Z - Stadium Australia
Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Roosters
Team Stats
Rabbitohs
Roosters
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs333
All Run Metres2736
Line Breaks8
Offloads15
Kick Metres1047
40/201
Tackles682
Missed Tackles38
Penalties Conceded8
Errors26
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Point Scorer
|Brett Morris
|24
|James Tedesco
|24
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|16
|Adam Reynolds
|12
|Latrell Mitchell
|12
Top Goal Kicker
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|8
|Adam Reynolds
|4
|James Tedesco
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Adam Keighran
|1
Top Try Scorer
|Brett Morris
|6
|James Tedesco
|5
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Sitili Tupouniua
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
Top Try Assists
|Luke Keary
|6
|Joseph Manu
|2
|Cody Walker
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Lindsay Collins
|2
Top Runs
|Brett Morris
|44
|James Tedesco
|38
|Dane Gagai
|36
|Joseph Manu
|35
|Daniel Tupou
|35
Top Run Metres
|Brett Morris
|517
|Daniel Tupou
|350
|James Tedesco
|349
|Latrell Mitchell
|331
|Lindsay Collins
|320
Top Linebreaks
|Brett Morris
|5
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Sitili Tupouniua
|2
|Damien Cook
|2
|Luke Keary
|2
Top Offloads
|Daniel Tupou
|7
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|James Tedesco
|3
|Dane Gagai
|3
Top Tackles
|Damien Cook
|99
|Cameron Murray
|95
|Sitili Tupouniua
|71
|Lindsay Collins
|70
|Jai Arrow
|61
Top Missed Tackles
|Joseph Manu
|7
|Isaac Liu
|5
|Cody Walker
|5
|Jaydn Su'a
|5
|Sitili Tupouniua
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|James Tedesco
|16
|Latrell Mitchell
|15
|Brett Morris
|10
|Dane Gagai
|9
|Sitili Tupouniua
|8
Top Linebreak Assists
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Luke Keary
|3
|Cody Walker
|2
|Brett Morris
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|737
|Luke Keary
|705
|Lachlan Lam
|274
|Cody Walker
|178
|Benji Marshall
|76
Top Penalties
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|Dane Gagai
|2
|Angus Crichton
|1
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|1
|James Tedesco
|1
Top Errors
|Brett Morris
|4
|Cody Walker
|4
|Daniel Tupou
|4
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Campbell Graham
|3
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Roosters
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
South Sydney
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brock Gardner
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Taane Milne
|Knee
|Mid Season
Sydney Roosters
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Boyd Cordner
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Jake Friend
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Billy Smith
|Shoulder
|Mid Season
|Adam Keighran
|Arm
|Round 10
|Victor Radley
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Angus Crichton
|Suspension
|Round 3
Previous 5 Games
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|20/3/21
|Sea Eagles
|W 12 - 26
|11/3/21
|Storm
|L 26 - 18
|17/10/20
|Panthers
|L 20 - 16
|10/10/20
|Eels
|W 24 - 38
|4/10/20
|Knights
|W 46 - 20
Sydney Roosters
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|21/3/21
|Wests Tigers
|W 6 - 40
|13/3/21
|Sea Eagles
|W 46 - 4
|9/10/20
|Raiders
|L 18 - 22
|2/10/20
|Panthers
|L 29 - 28
|25/9/20
|Rabbitohs
|L 60 - 8